NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Linda Frickey’s husband is continuing his lawsuit against the parents of the four teens convicted in her gruesome murder.

Legal analyst Cliff Cardone says with cases like this, the spouse wants the parents to be held responsible.

“This gentleman just wants closure. The family wants closure. This is just one piece. Be done with it and bury it,” says Cardone.

Frickey is seeking damages starting at $50,000 for loss of income, emotional distress and more. Though, the question remains, will the parents be able to deliver?

“Can they afford to sustain a $1 million-plus judgment? And the answer is probably ‘no.’ The parents probably don’t have sufficient money to pay a judgment because this case is worth millions of dollars,” says Cardone.

However, Cardone doubts the parents will have to pay due to the teens’ level of comprehension.

“If it were a child of tender years with a lack of comprehension parents would be responsible. These kids went to criminal court as adults. My guess would be the parents in this case would be free from responsibility,” says Cardone.

As far as the parents, Cardone explains counsel is needed, but in the long run, he questions if Frickey’s lawsuit is worth the trouble if payment isn’t likely.

“It’s worthless. It’s a piece of paper you can put on your wall, essential claiming ‘I have gotten this $1 million-plus judgment’ but it’s uncollectable,” says Cardone.

