NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the trial for the defendants in the Linda Frickey carjacking and murder case must be held by the end of the year.

The Court ruled that the judge in the Frickey case made an error by dismissing a November trial date without establishing a new date.

Four teenagers are accused of carjacking Frickey in March of 2022, without stopping to help her when her arm became tangled in the seat belt and was torn from her body.

The teenagers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 19.

