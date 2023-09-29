All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 25, 2023, detectives of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Dalton Scott Wells of Choudrant, La. after initiating an investigation for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, detectives learned that Wells allegedly was sexually involved with two juvenile victims.

According to reports, there was a significant age difference between Wells and the victims. Wells surrendered at the sheriff’s office and was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on five counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

His bond was set at $7,500.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.