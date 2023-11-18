All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Heard Road. During the search, deputies located approximately 1,131 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, and two sets of digital scales.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, authorities identified the residents as 27-year-old Tiara S. Brooks and 23-year-old Tirion J. Dudley. Brooks and Dudley were booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Their bonds were set at $30,000 each.

