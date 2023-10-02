Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In July, Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe had its catering van stolen off its property. The van has now been recovered, but it has been trashed.

It is business as usual at Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe, but it is harder to do business without a catering van.

“It is a hardship still without the van. I do hope and pray we can get another one soon, but there have been other pressing things that have come up with the restaurant,” said the Owner of Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe Arkesha Baquet.

The van’s been recovered, but not in the condition they had hoped for.

“You can see it had been damaged. The motor was taken out, and everything was taken apart including the mirrors and windows. The van was destroyed on the inside,” Baquet said.

Baquet said the van only had liability insurance because it was older, so now they are left with nothing.

“It is a hardship because there are festivals coming up so we are questionable whether or not we can participate,” she said.

She said in order for them to do events, several employees have to help by letting them use their own cars.

“The hard part is we are starting from scratch,” she said.

And it seems like just one thing after another for Lil’ Dizzy’s. Just last week, a suspect allegedly hopped over the fence and got away with their pressure washer.

“We do have cameras, so anything you do at the restaurant, we will see you,” she said.

Despite it all, they’ll continue to focus on the food.

“Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe is going to keep pushing because that’s what we always do and have to do,” Baquet said.

So far, the suspects have not been located, but the investigation is still open.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts