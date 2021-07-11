Life-saving measures taken on Interstate 310 shooting early Sunday morning

ST.ROSE, La. (WGNO)— St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 310 South Bound around 3:30 a.m.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office 911 center received multiple calls about the incident.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a white-colored Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle located in the roadway with two gunshot victims.

The victims were near the section of 310 that crosses over Airline Highway/US 61.

According to SCSO, life-saving measures were immediately taken with the help of St. Charles Parish Emergency Medical Services.

The victims were transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Although the vehicle occupied by the injured victims was located on Interstate 310, investigators

are still determining the actual location of where the incident took place.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish

Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-

STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.