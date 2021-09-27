Lengthy narcotics investigation results in six arrested in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of six individuals after a months-long investigation resulted in the execution of search warrants on Friday, Sept. 24, at two Slidell-area residences.

According to the STPSO report, the homes were located in the 37000 block of Ben Thomas Road and in the 800 block of Magnolia Street in Slidell, detectives seized the following items:

approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine

approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana

approximately 5 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixture

3.8 grams of MDMA pills/powder

7 Vyvanse pills

5 Tramadol pills

60 Hydrocodone 10mg pills

14.9 grams of powdered cocaine

2 Suboxone 8mg strips

63.9 grams of methamphetamine

29.5 grams of heroin

Glock 9mm with a tactical pistol light and an extended magazine.

Detectives also seized $1,712 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales and a 2015 Nissan Altima, which was used to facilitate the drug sales.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested the following six individuals and booked them at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Wayne Bernard, 26, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S. 40:966AC Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:966AC Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:966AC Possession of MDMA With the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:967A Distribution of Crack Cocaine (4 Counts)

L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Amphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Hydrocodone with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:968AC Possession of Suboxone with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:969AC Possession of Tramadol with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a Firearm by Felon

L.R.S. 14:95E Possession of a Firearm w/ Illegal Controlled Dangerous Substance

L.R.S. 40:1041 Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Adams, 28, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S. 40:966AC Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 14:130.1 Obstruction of Justice

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. Contempt of Court regarding FTP Fines and Costs

Cordell Kirsh, 23, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S. 40:967A Distribution of Crack Cocaine (2 Counts)

L.R.S. 40:40:967AC Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. Contempt of Court regarding Domestic Abuse Battery

Jasmine Kirsh, 31, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Heroin

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of Crack Cocaine

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer with Force/Violence

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. Contempt of Court regarding Drug Possession and Resisting (2 Counts)

Ella May Smith, 64, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of Crack Cocaine

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Samuel Sanders, 61, Slidell – charges:

L.R.S.40:967C Possession of Crack Cocaine