LDWF: Pastor Tony Spell ticketed for alligator hunting violations

CENTRAL CITY, La. — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited Pastor Tony Spell for alleged alligator hunting violations.

Agents cited the 46-year-old on June 5, in East Baton Rouge Parish, for harvesting an alligator during a closed season, and harvesting an alligator without possessing a license and tag.

Agents received information about Spell posting photos to social media about an alligator he had just shot behind the Life Tabernacle Church in Central.

Agents responded to the scene immediately where they found Spell in possession of a 6-foot alligator.

Agents seized the alligator and issued Spell the citations. Alligator hunting season in this area of the state doesn’t open until Sept. 1, 2021.

Taking an alligator during a closed season and without a tag comes with a fine somewhere between $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail, per offense.

Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

LDWF says Spell also faces civil restitution totaling $375.80 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.