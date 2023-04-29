(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that enforcement agents cited three individuals for alleged shrimping violations in Plaquemines Parish on April 26.

Agents cited Webley Bourgeois, 51, of Boothville, Jason Wilkerson, 33, of Buras and Amanda Easley, 37, of Poplarville, Miss., for closed-season shrimping.

LDWF said agents were on patrol in the area of Bay Pomme D’Or in lower Plaquemines Parish on the night of April 26 when they observed Wilkerson actively harvesting shrimp with skimmer nets while the season is currently closed. Agents made contact with Wilkerson and were able to return 10 pounds of shrimp to the water that were in his nets.

Later in the evening, agents found Bourgeois and Easley in Scofield Bay actively harvesting shrimp while the season is currently closed, authorities said. Agents made contact with Bourgeois and Easley and found them in possession of 604 pounds of shrimp that were seized and sold. This was Bourgeois’ fourth offense and agents seized his skimmer nets, according to LDWF.

First offense of shrimping during a closed season brings up to a $950 fine and 180 days in jail. If convicted, the court shall revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer or butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the first conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer or butterfly net only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system which is accessible to LDWF.

Fourth offense of shrimping during a closed season carries up to a $5,000 fine and 180 days in jail. For the third and subsequent convictions, the court shall revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer or butterfly gear licenses for ten years from the date of the last conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer or butterfly net only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system which is accessible to LDWF.