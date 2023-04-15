ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two men were cited by LDWF agents for alleged drug and weapon charges in Acadia Parish.

On April 12, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents were on patrol when they found two men operating a 14-foot vessel. Agents made contact with the men and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the operator. Agents determined that he was impaired after conducting a field sobriety test. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine and a concealed handgun. Agents also found the passenger to be in possession of marijuana and a concealed handgun.

Anthony Martin, 38 of Morse, and Raymond Daniel, 35 of Pasadena, Texas were cited for illegal carrying of a weapon. The operator, Martin, was also arrested for Operating or Driving a vessel While Impaired (DWI), possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, operating a watercraft while under license revocation, intentional littering, failing to comply with personal flotation device (PFD) requirements, and failing to comply with boater education requirements. The passenger, Daniel, was also cited for possession of marijuana.

Agents booked Martin into the Acadia Parish Jail.

