RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) are searching for an arson suspect.

According to LDAF’s Facebook page, multiple wildfires devastated the area near Union Hill in southwest Rapides Parish on August 24.

Investigators with LDAF’s Forestry Enforcement Division discovered these wildfires were caused by arson. LDAF Investigators, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Deputies, and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are actively investigating this matter.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding these fires, please call law enforcement. If you want to report an arsonist, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, or the State Fire Marshal Office at 1-844-954-1221.

All calls are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

