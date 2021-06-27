Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting who goes by the nickname, “yungbulldog”

ST GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — Do you recognize the person in this photo?

His name is Jyvariel Harvey, a.k.a. “yungbulldog” and the St. Gabriel Police Department is searching for the 24-year-old.

Jyvariel Harvey, a.k.a. “yungbulldog”

(Photo: St. Gabriel Police Department)

After receiving a call about a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, officers went to 6100 HWY 74, (Windsor Apartment) Building 14.

Officers immediately found a victim who had been shot twice outside of his apartment.

The shooting victim was Harvey’s stepdad.

Harvey’s stepdad is named Brown and he identified “yungbulldog” as the shooter.

Brown is expected survive after being sent to a hospital via Air Med.

If you have any information about the location of the shooting suspect nicknamed “yungbulldog,” please call the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222, option 1.