JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office are advising residents to avoid the area near Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
According to reports, deputies noticed a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping in 1600 block of Barataria Blvd. Shortly after a pursuit began and ended near Maple Street and the Westbank Expressway.
Deputies say they heard a shot coming from the pick up truck. The suspect allegedly shot himself in the head.
A SWAT team is on the scene.
This is a developing story check back with WGNO for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Disneyland expanding alcohol options, bringing beer, wine and cocktails to new restaurants
- New six month mental health & substance abuse program coming to St. Tammany Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects accused of stealing ATV in Hammond
- McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
- Humidity increasing, heat index up to 110° in New Orleans by next week
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.