JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office are advising residents to avoid the area near Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

According to reports, deputies noticed a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping in 1600 block of Barataria Blvd. Shortly after a pursuit began and ended near Maple Street and the Westbank Expressway.

Deputies say they heard a shot coming from the pick up truck. The suspect allegedly shot himself in the head.

A SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a developing story check back with WGNO for updates.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.