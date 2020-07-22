Large drug bust in Covington. Detectives seize heroin, meth, Xanax and more.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Tuesday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of two men after executing a search warrant at a Covington-area residence.
Detectives with the Narcotics Task Force, executed a search warrant on Friday, July 17, at a residence in the 100 block of Swallow Street in Covington, following a narcotics investigation.
Detectives discovered approximately 1,884 grams (4.1 pounds) of methamphetamine, $5,405 in United States Currency, heroin, marijuana, Xanax, Tramadol, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
The methamphetamine alone has a street value of approximately $180,000.
Detectives arrested 28-year-old Randall Durham Jr. and 45-year-old Randi Isaiah Bishop.
Durham was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of 400 grams of more of Methamphetamine
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bishop was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of 400 grams of more of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (XANAX)
- Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Tramadol)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Transactions Involving the proceeds from Drug Offenses