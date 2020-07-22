Large drug bust in Covington. Detectives seize heroin, meth, Xanax and more.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Tuesday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of two men after executing a search warrant at a Covington-area residence.

Detectives with the Narcotics Task Force, executed a search warrant on Friday, July 17, at a residence in the 100 block of Swallow Street in Covington, following a narcotics investigation.

Detectives discovered approximately 1,884 grams (4.1 pounds) of methamphetamine, $5,405 in United States Currency, heroin, marijuana, Xanax, Tramadol, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

The methamphetamine alone has a street value of approximately $180,000.

Detectives arrested 28-year-old Randall Durham Jr. and 45-year-old Randi Isaiah Bishop.

Randall Durham Jr.

Durham was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of 400 grams of more of Methamphetamine

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Randi Isaiah Bishop

Bishop was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin)

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of 400 grams of more of Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (XANAX)

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Tramadol)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Transactions Involving the proceeds from Drug Offenses