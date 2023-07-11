Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A shooting investigation led to a drug arrest in St. John the Baptist Parish Saturday, July 8.

Officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office report patrol officers were on Davis Court in LaPlace, doing a security sweep after a shooting in the area, when they came across a trailer with an open door in the 100 block.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant and entered the trailer which reportedly belonged to 47-year-old Ephraim Williams III.

Once inside, officers say they immediately noticed the oven drawer pulled out, and in it were two guns. One of which was reportedly stolen.

A deeper search led deputies to the discovery of several narcotics, a smoking device, large stacks of cash, and plastic bags possibly associated with the distribution and sales of narcotics.

Williams was arrested and is being held on a $406,850 bond on charges of:

illegal possession of a stolen firearm

possession with intent to distribute marijuana (felony)

possession with intent to distribute MDMA (felony)

possession with intent to distribute cocaine (felony)

possession with intent to distribute suboxone

possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone

transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity (felony)

illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS

possession of a firearm/carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon (felony)

possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia 1st offense (misd)

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony)

