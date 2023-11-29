LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Laplace man pled guilty to wire fraud for his role in creating fake loan applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said 24-year-old Bashir Schofield pleaded guilty to wire fraud for his role in preparing and filing false applications for loans related to the CARES Act.

Court documents state Schofield and two other people fraudulently applied to receive money from Paycheck Protection Program Loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans.

According to the documents, Schofield and the two other people “submitted loan applications that falsely represented that the applicant had a sole proprietorship and generated substantial income from that business.”

On these loan applications, Schofield’s “false representations included the overinflation of the business’s gross receipts, as well as the claim that the loan proceeds were for business purposes when, in fact, the defendants intended to use the money for personal purposes. Indeed, the entities either did not exist at all or earned far less money than Bashir Schofield and his relatives represented.”

From the fraud schemes, Schofield received about $20,833

Schofield faces a sentence of 20 years in prison with up to three years of supervised release and an up to $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

