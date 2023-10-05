KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Laplace man has been convicted of attempted murder after shooting a 61-year-old man in the back in 2021.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 28-year-old Shyheem Love was found guilty by a Jefferson Parish jury of attempted second-degree murder, simple criminal damage of property, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2021, Love’s girlfriend, who had recently been released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, needed a ride to Kenner. The 61-year-old victim picked her up in his work van along with her three children.

Documents revealed the girlfriend and the victim had previous sexual encounters in past years.

At the woman’s apartment in the 1600 block of Newport Place, her children went inside, and the victim noticed Love still standing around.

According to court documents, Love asked the victim to get out of the van so they could speak. He refused. Love then fired three or four bullets at the van. The victim sped away to his home in the 3600 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner. Once home, he noticed his back was wet with his own blood.

After the man was treated and released from a hospital, he identified Love as the shooter by selecting his image in a photo lineup. The man was familiar with Love but knew him only by his first name.

While in custody at the parish jail, Love apparently made calls to his father and girlfriend attempting to buy the victim’s silence with a $5,000 dollar pay-off.

Love is set to be sentenced on Nov. 2.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories