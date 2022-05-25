On Wednesday, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriffs Office arrested the man they said is connected to an overdose death of a Laplace man.

Deputies said on May 22 at about 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 400 block of Camelia Ave in Lapalce on a reported unresponsive man found in the home. When they arrived deputies found 58-year-old Frank Lazano inside.

Initial investigation by the coroners office determined Lozano had died from a drug overdose on the scene. Further investigation with the help of home surveillance video revealed Scioneaux had given Lozano drugs containing fentanyl.

With that information a warrant was issued for Scioneaux’s arrest. He now faces charges of second degree murder and possession of oxycodone and is being held on a $510,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Tregre released a statement on the arrest:

“Fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroine is one of the leading causes of recent overdoses in the community. In most of the overdoses, the users were unaware they were actually taking fentanyl. A very small amount of fentanyl can be lethal. I want citizens to be aware of the dangers of this deadly drug. ”