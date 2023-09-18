Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Laplace man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after a shooting left a Reserve man wounded.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, a gunshot was heard around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in the parking lot of New Orleans Original Daiquiris.

Responding deputies found 24-year-old Cornell Martin III suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Through surveillance footage, investigators tracked the suspect down to an apartment complex on Elm Street. There, officers found clothing and a gun believed to be owned by the suspect.

Later, a 911 call reported the suspect allegedly pulling on door handles at a stop sign in New Era subdivision.

Officers found the suspect at a local business. They identified him as 29-year-old Troy Favorite.

According to the sheriff’s office, he told officers the reason for the shooting was because he “wanted to kill someone.”

He was charged with disturbing the peace – appearing in an intoxicated condition and attempted second-degree murder.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts