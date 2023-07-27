LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man is wanted on multiple charges for an armed robbery of his parent’s roommate.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 7 a.m. Monday morning on 9th Avenue about an armed robbery.
When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim that his roommate’s son and another man entered the victim’s room through a window and held him at gunpoint. The two suspects threatened the victim and stole his money, keys and cell phone before running away.
Detectives have issued a warrant for Michael E. Malbroux, 25, Lake Charles on charges of home invasion, armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
If anyone has any information on Malbroux’s whereabouts they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.
