LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is warning residents about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office is warning the community of scam artists calling residents and pretending to be LPSO deputies claiming that the resident has an active arrest warrant. The scammer will ask for an immediate payment to prevent the arrest by buying a Green Dot card or a store gift card.

The sheriff’s office says that LPSO would never call a resident on the phone and ask that a store gift card be purchased to make a payment.

