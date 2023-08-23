Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop in Lockport.

LPSO officials said Dylan Dedon ran from a traffic stop near the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center.

They said the school is on lockdown, and deputies are searching nearby cane fields.

LPSO officials are advising people to avoid the area at this time and to call 911 if they spot Dedon.

