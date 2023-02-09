Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GALLIANO, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man has been booked on a list of charges after Lafourche Parish deputies say he attempted to avoid a traffic stop with several types of drugs in his car.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the LPSO says deputies observed a car traveling on LA 1 in the Golden Meadow area without license plates. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Blake Guidry, turned onto West 217th Street where he then reportedly sped off toward LA Highway 3235.

Guidry was reportedly seen tossing clear plastic bags of methamphetamine out of the car as he continued north. He then eventually turned back toward LA 1 and headed south, detectives say.

We’re told the car chase ended when Guidry crashed his car into Bayou Lafourche. He swam to shore where he was then arrested.

Guidry’s car was pulled from the bayou and other items, including a bag of marijuana and a suspended license, were recovered. Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the following charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Obstruction of justice

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Driving under suspension

No license plate displayed

We’re told bail had not been set as of Thursday morning.

