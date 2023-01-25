All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office has arrested four men in connection with two separate violent incidents.

The first case was on Saint Marie Drive in Bayou Blue, where officers responded to a car traveling toward Bayou Blue Road, dragging a woman from an open passenger door.

Deputies say that at some point ,the woman fell from the car and was treated for her injuries by EMS.

Deputies later found the car, and identified the suspects as Lauren Ledet and Trevonte Walker.

During their arrest, deputies say they also found that Walker had a bag containing approximately two pounds of marijuana.

Both Walker and Lauren were booked and charged with aggravated second degree battery. Ledet’s bail is set at $50,000. Walker was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His bail is set at $200,000.

Javonte Miller

Michael Jules

Trevonte Walker

Lauren Ledet

The second incident occurred just before noon at Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray.

A man and woman were held at gunpoint by two men who stole their car.

Deputies later identified two suspects, Michael Jules and Javonte Miller of Houma.

After their arrest, detectives allege that both men confessed.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing.

