LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police investigate a shooting Saturday morning on N. University Ave.

According to Lafayette Police Information Officer, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit officers responded to a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue around 2:26 a.m.

Once police arrived, officers noticed a parked vehicle had damage caused by gunshots. Through the investigation it was learned that multiple males were involved in an altercation which lead to several gunshots being fired.

Benoit confirms there were no reported injuries and the investigation is on going.