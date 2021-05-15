Lafayette Police: Woman found dead, slumped over in vehicle; boyfriend charged with murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle before dawn Saturday.

Lafayette Police said the woman was discovered “slumped over inside a vehicle” at a local apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street.

She has been identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst of Lafayette, Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Hurst was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Dugas said.

The man suspected in her shooting death turned himself over to police.

19-year-old Lucas Williams of Lafayette was subsequently arrested for second degree murder, Dugas said.

He was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.