Lafayette Police seize $1.3 million in crystal meth, cocaine from drug traffickers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say they seized an estimated $1.3 million worth of crystal meth and cocaine from suspected drug traffickers in the area.

It happened earlier this month, on January 11.

Police say the narcotics unit investigated large-scale narcotics traffickers that were transporting dangerous narcotics into the Lafayette area.

During the course of this investigation, police said, approximately 13 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 2 pounds of cocaine with a street value of 1.3 million dollars were recovered.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.