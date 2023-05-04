LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help finding two women wanted in connection with a theft at the local Nordstrom Rack on Meadow Farm Road.

It happened on May 2 at around 8pm, police said.

The two females reportedly walked into the business and once inside allegedly picked up several items from the shelves and walked out without paying.

Police say the crime is considered a felony theft.

Anyone who can help police identify the two women should contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477).

All callers remain anonymous.