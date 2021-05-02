Lafayette Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Ambroise Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after a shooting on Ambroise Street Sunday afternoon, according to Lafayette Police.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Ambroise around 1:30 p.m.

She said on arrival police found a male who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Dugas said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, she said.

At the time, police do not have any suspect information.