Lafayette Parish Schools investigate educator after racial comment made on social media

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Schools are investigating a Lafayette Parish teacher after a post made on the Facebook site, Whatz Goin On in Acadiana. The investigation centers around a social media post Ossun Elementary educator Julie Colley made on the Facebook page.

Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer, Allison Dickerson, said “LPSS is aware of this situation and is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Because this is a personnel issue, no further information will be shared.”

The post has since been deleted from the page.