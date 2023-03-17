LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette parents were arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a local hospital contacted the office on March 9 about a 5-year-old male victim suffering from 2nd degree burns on his hand and bruising to his face and upper body. Upon further investigation, it was determined that these injuries were the result of negligible actions of the child’s parents. Lafayette Police Juvenile Investigators secured an arrest warrant for the father of the juvenile victim. On Friday, an additional arrest warrant was secured for the mother.

Preston King, 34 and Alexandra King, 33, both of Lafayette, were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for 1 count each of second degree cruelty to juveniles.