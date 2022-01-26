LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is in critical condition this morning after police say he was shot while being robbed Tuesday night in the 100 block of Martin St.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Jan. 25.

“According to investigators, the victim had just arrived home and was attempting to go into his residence when an unknown male holding a gun approached him demanding money,” said Green.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was shot “multiple times,” said Green.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. The investigation remains ongoing.