Lafayette man arrested on decades old rape case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested in connection to a rape case that occurred more than 30 years ago.

Carol T. Collins, 70 years old, was arrested by Lafayette parish Sheriff’s Deputies. A Grand Jury indicted Collins on the rape charges. Authorities say Collins committed the crimes between 1977 and 1988.

He is charged with 1st Degree Rape, Indecent behavior with a juvenile and Oral sexual battery. He’s currently being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $650,000 bond.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office a report of First Degree Rape of a child was reported. The incident happened between 1977 and 1988 by 70 year old Carol T. Collins. After a thorough investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office CID Juvenile Section the information was turned over to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a Grand Jury was convened to hear evidence and testimony on the case. Ultimately a True Bill was obtained and a warrant was issued for:

14:42 1st degree rape – $500,000

14:81 Indecent behavior with a juvenile – $75,000

14:43.3 Oral sexual battery – $75,000