Lafayette man allegedly attempts to abduct 4-year-old in Scott business

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man ended up behind bars after Scott Police say he attempted to abduct a 4-year-old child this morning, Dec. 20.

Michael Steven Placek, 34, of Lafayette, faces a charge of attempted aggravated kidnapping, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

At around 9:30 this morning, Leger said a grandmother was shopping with the 4-year-old at a business in the 600 block of Westgate Rd. Placek began talking to the child, and when the grandmother’s back was turned, he picked up the child and walked out of the business to a waiting car.

“The grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside,” said Leger. “Placek released the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot.”

Placek’s vehicle was located with the assistance of Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Duson Police Department, Leger said. Scott Police were able to detain Placek and bring him back to the department for questioning.