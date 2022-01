Lafayette felon facing over 150 years for 2020 tobacco store shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Thursday, a 12-person jury convicted a man for a 2020 armed robbery at a tobacco store that left one person seriously injured. Officials say the convicted man faces up to 150 years in jail.

Kevin Joseph Aguillard, Jr., was unanimously convicted, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 7, 2020, Aguillard and the victim got into an altercation outside a tobacco/convenience store in the 800 block of University Ave. Aguillard shot the victim in the abdomen, which led to multiple surgeries and a three-week hospital stay for the victim. Landry said Aguillard also robbed the victim. Lafayette Police officers originally identified Aguillard as the shooter, but he evaded capture for another 17 days. The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force located Aguillard and arrested him in Broussard.

Aguillard was also convicted in 2019 of assault by drive-by shooting, which means Aguillard was in illegal possession of a weapon during the 2020 shooting.

“Getting those criminals who use guns to commit violent crimes off our streets is of the utmost importance to our DA’s office,” Landry said.

Judge Michele Billeaud ordered a pre-sentencing investigation by the Louisiana Department of Corrections, and set Aguillard’s sentencing hearing for April 28.

“We have pledged to clean up our community, to make it safer, and removing those who commit violent crimes in our cities are the highest priority for our office,” said Landry.

“Our law enforcement team from Lafayette PD did a great job on this case from day one, as did our DA’s office staff,” said Prosecutor Frederick Welter. “From the responding patrol officers to detectives to our Metro Crime Scene investigators, they all were very effective and professional. They did a great job.”