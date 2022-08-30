Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A woman who the Ponchatoula Police Department was looking for in the case of a store clerk stabbing, has been arrested. A “be on the lookout” alert went out for her whereabouts on Tuesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:30 a.m. a patrol sergeant found a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the woods near the intersection of La. Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36. While attempting to find and help the driver, a “distraught woman came out holding a knife and threatening suicide. The deputy called for backup soon after.

The woman, identified as, 32-year-old Tabitha Mielke of Lacombe, reportedly stabbed herself before deputies could calm her down and take her into custody and take the knife away. She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.

“I am thankful to our patrol sergeant who observed the crashed truck and stopped, possibly saving this woman from taking her own life or harming another person,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

St. Tammany deputies say Mielke matched the description of the woman that reportedly attacked the Ponchatoula convenience store clerk and warrants were issued for her arrest. The Louisiana State Police is the head of the ongoing investigation.