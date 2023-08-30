ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Lacombe man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty in a rape case that occurred in Lacombe in 2021.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 48-year-old Rene Murrell pled guilty to attempted first degree rape and sexual battery on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Montgomery said the victim was riding her bike on the Tammany Trace in Lacombe on July 4, 2021, when Murrell asked her for a cigarette.

When the victim said she didn’t have one, Murrell reportedly pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before running from the scene.

Court records show that two people passing by stopped to help the victim and noticed a cell phone had been left behind. After confirming the phone didn’t belong to the victim, police were called.

Through an investigation, Montgomery said police were able to trace the phone back to Murrell. He said police questioned him, but he denied being at the scene.

Detectives later received surveillance videos of Murrell at the scene at the time of the crime from nearby businesses.

Montgomery said a lab analysis of evidence collected from the victim confirmed the presence of Murrell’s DNA.

He said Murrell’s criminal history includes five sexual assaults in St. Bernard Parish. Murrell also pled guilty to simple battery twice and simple battery of a juvenile in 1996. In 1998 and 2008, he pleaded guilty to attempted forcible rape.

