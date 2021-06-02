Labadieville woman arrested on domestic abuse charge

Saisha Willoughby

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested 33-year-old Sasha M. Willoughby on charges arising from a domestic disturbance on April 19.

Deputies responded to a call in the 2900 block of Highway 1. Upon the arrival, deputies determined that an incident occured between two individuals, one being Willoughby.

Willoughby aggressively displayed a knife towards the other individual. She was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of:

  • Theft
  • Domestic Abuse Battery

Willoughby remains incarcerated with bond set at $20,000.

A protective order was issued against Willoughby and served upon her.

