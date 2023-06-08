NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the case against those accused of fatally dismembering Linda Frickey must be tried in 2023.

Frickey, who was 73-years-old when she died, was dismembered during a fatal carjacking in Mid-City on March 21, 2022.

Four teenagers were later arrested. John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’Qel Curtis were charged with second-degree murder.

The case was originally set to go to trial on April 3 this year. However, as that date approached, a judge moved the trial date back to March 22, 2024.

Legal experts said the delay would have allowed both the prosecution and the defense time to thoroughly assess the DNA and fingerprint evidence.

However, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, June 7 that the case must be held in 2023.

The ruling stated a court “has the duty to require that criminal proceedings shall be conducted

with dignity and in an orderly and expeditious manner and to so control the

proceedings that justice is done.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts