CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in East Feliciana Parish Thursday morning, officials say.

According to the Louisiana State Police, after 8 a.m., troopers were called to investigate a crash that killed Robert Wall, 76, of Kentwood. During an investigation, investigators learned Wall was headed east and for unknown reasons, he drifted off the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

Investigators said Wall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

