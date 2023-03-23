CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in East Feliciana Parish Thursday morning, officials say.
According to the Louisiana State Police, after 8 a.m., troopers were called to investigate a crash that killed Robert Wall, 76, of Kentwood. During an investigation, investigators learned Wall was headed east and for unknown reasons, he drifted off the roadway to the right and hit a tree.
Investigators said Wall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
Latest Posts:
- Who is on the ballot this upcoming election?
- Opelousas police seeking man who allegedly threw ‘liquid substance’ at Raising Cane’s employee
- Families upset North Carolina school tells sons to cut hair before returning to school
- Destination Louisiane: Festival International is ‘five days of magic’ in Lafayette
- Pence blasts Biden for ‘vacuum of leadership’ on administration’s response to China, Russia
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.