TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Kentwood man accused of murder reportedly committed suicide during a standoff with Tangipahoa Parish deputies on Thursday, June 1.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Tommie Diamond was wanted for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting death of Calvin Felton on Sunday, May 28.

Investigators learned from his ankle monitor that Diamond was at a family member’s home in Kentwood. When deputies arrived at the home, he reportedly barricaded himself inside with a handgun.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Diamond made threats to commit suicide by cop. They said after hours of negotiation, deputies heard a gunshot inside and found Diamond dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Diamond was out on bond at the time for a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old Baton Rouge mother in August 2020.

