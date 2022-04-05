KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police reported the arrest of a 32-year-old New Orleans man for a shooting that ultimately turned deadly following an argument outside a Kenner nightclub last week.

According to the latest report, the KPD arrested Darrin Smith after obtaining an arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Smith had originally claimed self-defense after the victim, 27-year-old Devin Borne of Laplace, reportedly drew his weapon first during the incident on March 27.

However, an anonymous witness provided police with cell phone video footage of the shooting which contradicts Smith’s statement.

The report claims: “Both Smith and Borne appear to draw weapons. Borne then takes several steps and backs away from Smith at which time Smith pursues Borne, moves pass two individuals who attempt to actively stop him, then shoots Borne.”

The KPD reported in a follow-up release that Borne was removed from life support on Friday and an autopsy was performed on Monday.

Smith was taken in custody in New Orleans and booked as a fugitive.