Kenner police release photo of car suspected of hitting and killing pedestrian

Photo of suspected hit-and-run car provided by Kenner Police Department

KENNER, LA — The Kenner Police Department now has a photo of the car that officers believe hit and killed a pedestrian in August then left the scene.

Police obtained the video from the dash cam of an airport shuttle bus that happened to be working in the area at the time.

The car is believed to be a four door, 2014 or 2015 Honda Accord. Police think it’s silver or white and probably has some damage to its front bumper, hood or roof.

Police say the hit and run happened on August 27 at about 10:30 at night at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Bainbridge Street. A 48-year-old Kenner man named Brian Jones was walking in the area when he was hit by the car.

Anyone who can lead police to the driver is asked to call KPD at 504-712-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.