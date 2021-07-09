Kenner Police Department arrests woman for second-degree murder

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— On July 8, Kenner Police arrested Linh Wallace for Second Degree Murder for the death of Rachel Le.

Wallace admitted to police and a witness that she provided Le with multiple types of illegal narcotics including LSD, Methamphetamine, and Heroin.

On April 13, Kenner PD investigated the death of Rachel Le whose body was found at the Jefferson Parish pumping station number five located at 3100 Grandlake Boulevard, Kenner.

According to police, Le’s body was determined to have been in the Butler canal leading into the pumping station and removed by the trash bay rake.

An autopsy was performed and investigators determined Le had no fluid in her lungs; an indication she had died prior to entering the canal water.

All injuries and trauma to Le were found to be consistent with being found at the pumping station.

Her cause of death was ruled accidental due to a Combined Toxicity of LSD, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl.

Investigations revealed Le was last seen approximately twenty-four hours prior to her body being found, at the residence of Linh Wallace. Wallace’s residence is approximately three blocks from the pumping station and across the street from the pumping station canal.

Based on witness accounts Le and Wallace, who are cousins, consumed LSD, Heroin, and Methamphetamine that night prior. Heroin and Methamphetamine were located in Wallace’s bedroom during the execution of a search warrant.

The investigation is still underway as to how Le’s body entered the canal.