Kenner PD: Thief breaks worker’s hand then steals iPhone

KENNER, LA — The Kenner Police department is trying to find a man who is accused of breakig a store worker’s hand then stealing an iPhone.

Police say it happened Thursday morning, November 19, at the Boost Mobile store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive.

According to police, a worker at the store removed an iPhone from a display case to show it to a thief who was posing as a customer. That’s when the man lunged at the woman, tackled her to the ground, and tried to grab the phone. Police say he didn’t get the phone during the fight but then told the worker that he had a gun, so she relinquished it.

Police say the woman’s hand appears to have been broken during the confrontation. They released some images of the crime from the store’s security camera. Those images are below.

If you can help police identify or arrest the suspect, call Kenner PD at 504-712-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.





