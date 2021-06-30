Kenner PD searching for Metairie man who shot Good Samaritan

KENNER, La. — On June 29, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a person being shot in front of a business located at 2536 Reverend Richard Wilson Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene of the shooting, officers watched surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, and were able to put together the order of events that led to the shooting.

According to the police, the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Ray Hollins, was a passenger in a dark-colored van that stopped to pump gas at a convenience store. The suspect walked towards the store and began arguing with a female that was standing near the door to the business.

Police say the argument escalated and became physical, and that is when the shooting victim, a good samaritan, exited his vehicle and intervened in the argument.

Witnesses told police that the suspect stated, “I got something for you,” then walked to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and shot the victim twice.

After the shooting, the victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but stopped at Jefferson Highway and Clearview Parkway and called an ambulance. Kenner PD says the victim sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the torso and one to the leg.

Hollins is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crime tips can also be submitted to the KPD website: https://kennerpd.com