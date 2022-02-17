KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Hanson Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who was shot three times, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

After the victim was treated, he returned home and parked in his driveway.

According to police, a dark-colored Kia Optima stopped in front of the victim’s residence and opened fire.

A person of interest has been developed.

Kenner PD: Denzel Anthony, 31, Harvey

Kenner Police are seeking 31-year-old Denzel Anthony from Harvey as the person of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation.