KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Hanson Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who was shot three times, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
After the victim was treated, he returned home and parked in his driveway.
According to police, a dark-colored Kia Optima stopped in front of the victim’s residence and opened fire.
A person of interest has been developed.
Kenner Police are seeking 31-year-old Denzel Anthony from Harvey as the person of interest.
This is an ongoing investigation.