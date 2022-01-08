Kenner PD: Child and teen shot while sleeping

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— The Kenner Police Department began investigating a shooting involving a 10-year-old and nineteen-year-old victim early Saturday morning.

According to Kenner Police, around 4 a.m., in the 3100 block of Tifton Street, a home was struck multiple times with gunfire.

When police arrived at the location they discovered a ten-year-old and a nineteen-year-old who had been shot.

According to Kenner PD, the two are in stable condition.

In July 2021, Kenner Police investigated the shooting death of a sixteen-year-old who was found inside the same residence on Tifton Street.

A fifteen-year-old, who was the last person in the company of the sixteen-year-old, was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Four handguns were found during a search of the residence based on the homicide investigation.

It is unknown at this time if the 2021 homicide is related to the recent shooting.

It is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.