Kenner PD arrests 15yr old accused of robbing store with bb gun

KENNER, LA — The Kenner Police Department says its officers arrested a robbery suspect minutes after he targeted a convenience store on Monday.

Police say that the robbery happened at about 9:15 in the evening at the Chevron gas station and convenience store at 901 West Esplanade Avenue.

KPD says that a store worker placed a frantic 911 call and within one minute of dispatching, the first officer arrived.

Minutes later, additional officers arrived and established a perimeter around the area. That’s when they say that they spotted the suspect nearby in the 900 block of Mayfair Street.

After a chase that included the suspect jumping the fences of yards in the Holly Heights subdivision, police say they cornered the suspect who began fighting with officers.

After he was taken into custody, police say they found out he’s 15-years-old. They say he used a realistic looking bb gun in the waistband of his pants to rob the store. They also say that he still had the bandanna that he used to conceal his face during the robbery as well as the store’s cash.

The teen was booked with armed robbery and resisting an officer.

Photo of bb gun in convenience store robbery provided by KPD