Kenner man pleads guilty in $550k airline baggage fraud case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the guilty plea of a Kenner man on Tuesday in a $550k airport baggage fraud case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Pernell Anthony Jones, Jr. of Kenner used false claims to make more than $550k in false claims and collect $300k.

According to prosecutors, Jones took multiple airline flights using false ID cards then claimed his baggage was lost. They say the sceme included more than 180 false claims.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcing the guilty plea, Jones was arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport with 36 fake driver’s licenses and 47 credit cards with fictitious names. After searching his home, investigators found another 34 fraudulent driver’s licenses, 21 fake work identification cards, and multiple fraudulent airline employee badges that included Jones’ photo.

Jones faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250k fine. He’s currently scheduled for sentencing on February 24 of next year.